Sandra Bullock praises partner Bryan Randall as a 'saint' with her kids

Sandra Bullock's partner Bryan Randall has been a "saint" with her kids.

The 57-year-old actress is mum to Louis, 11, and Laila, eight - both of whom are adopted - and is impressed with how the photographer has "evolved" since having the kids in his life.

She said: "He has evolved on a level that is not human.

"I had Louis first. Then when I met him, we hadn’t been together that long and I said, ‘Remember that NDA you signed when you photographed my son? You know that still holds … because I’m bringing a child home when I come back from Toronto.'"

The Golden Globe-winning star then went on to explain that when she broke the news of the adoption to Bryan, he was "happy" and "scared" but she knew her 54-year-old partner was the best man for the job.

Speaking on 'Red Table Talk' , she added: "He was so happy, but he was scared. I’m a bulldozer. My life was already on the track and here’s this beautiful human being who doesn’t want anything to do with my life but [was] the right human being to help me."

While the 'Blind Side' star was quick to admit that she and Bryan - who got together in 2015 - are not always in agreement with each other and that she finds the arrangement "hard", he is still the "example" she wants her children to have in life.

She explained: "He’s the example that I would want my children to have. I have a partner who’s very Christian and there are two different ways of looking at things. I don’t always agree with him, and he doesn’t always agree with me. But he is an example even when I don’t agree with him. … We’re saying it differently but we mean the exact same thing."

