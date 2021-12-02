'Fall Guys' won't launch on Xbox or Nintendo Switch before 2022.

Developer Mediatonic has confirmed the game's delayed release on other consoles - which was initially set for summer but got pushed back indefinitely in April - won't be happening before the end of the year.

In a blog post about the season six event 'Party Spectacular', the studio said: "We know everyone’s excited about Fall Guy coming to Nintendo Switch and Xbox, with good reason.

"There's been a lot of speculation on social media connecting these new console releases to the Season 6 launch and we want to clarify that that's not the case so no one’s left confused looking for the game on these platforms.

"Thank you for being patient with us, it's one of our top priorities in active development and we can't wait to share more details with you in 2022."

The team noted that the final season of 2021 offers more Limited Time Events, "starting with Sackboy" as well as 50 tiers of rewards to unclock in the Fame Path, plus exclusive costumes Jin and The Ghost.

There are also new features via Epic games Account, which includes custom usernames, and cross-platform progression between PlaySation 4 and PC.

Mediatonic added: "We are hyped because Season 6 brings us closer to our goal of bringing Fall Guys to as many people as possible, with Epic Game Accounts bringing cross-platform progression and then cross-platform play between PlayStation and PC this season.

"This will take some testing and learning on our part, as we want to make sure we can deliver the best possible experience to players, no matter which platform they prefer to play on.

"It's also an important step towards bringing Fall Guys to additional platforms."