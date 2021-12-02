Dolly Parton rules with "love and compassion".

The 75-year-old country icon - who has an estimated net worth of $350 million - remains business savvy six decades into her career but insists that while she is a "good boss", treading a "fine line" is key to being successful.

She said: "I'm a good boss, I think. I try to rule with love and compassion. But also, there's a fine line that says, 'She's not a pushover.' I'm a fair and honest person. I like to be as friendly as I can and love the people that work with me and I like to have them love me."

But the 'Jolene' singer - who has launched a fragrance, owns theme park Dollywood and has a lucrative deal with Netflix - went on to claim that she knows exactly when to take charge, noting that there are those in business who "do not listen."

She said: "Some people I have to kick their a** up one side and down the other because some people will just not listen. And then you do have your creative vampires. You do have your energy vampires and you've got some people that just going to eat you up alive."

Dolly's comments came as the legendary songstress - who is known for hits such as '9 to 5', 'I Will Always Love You' and 'Coat of Many Colors' - has been chosen to grace the cover of People Magazine as one of their People of the Year, but admitted she was initially "uncomfortable" to be bestowed with the honour.

She told People magazine: "I have to honestly tell you, I was a little bit sceptical of being put on the cover as one of the People of the Year. Because that's a lot of pressure. But, yeah, it's like, I am not all that. I'm glad that I stand for enough stuff to where I'm not the worst person in the world."