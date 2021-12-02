Hilaria Baldwin has "heart-wrenching" conversations with children over 'Rust' shooting .

The 37-year-old author is married to veteran actor Alec Baldwin - who accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins when he was unknowingly handling a loaded gun on the set of movie 'Rust' - and has admitted that she has difficult conversations with their children over the incident.

She said: "I’ve had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently. You can imagine how heart-wrenching it has been."

The yoga teacher is mother to Carmen, eight, Rafael, six, Leonardo, five, Romeo, three, Eduardo, fourteen months, and Maria, ten months, and explained on her Instagram story that she sometimes "freezes" in front of her children when trying to discuss the shooting with them.

She said: "Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I’m the adult who must guide my family, but so lost as to what the right direction is. There is no manual we are provided"

Her comments come just days after the trailer for Alec's first interview regarding the shooting was released.

In the trailer, he said: "The trigger wasn’t pulled. I didn’t pull the trigger. Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn’t even supposed to be on the property."

The ABC interview is set to air Thursday 02.12.2021, with the 63-year-old admitting that it was the most "intense" one he has ever done in his career, stating: "I've done thousands of interviews in the last 20 years at ABC. This was the most intense I've ever experienced."