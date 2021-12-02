Twitch has launched a new tool using machine learning to detect banned users trying to rejoin chat channels.

The livestreaming website has taken steps to target "bad actors" who often create new accounts in an attempt to continue to harass people, and the new system is set to warn both streamers and chat moderators.

The company said: "When you ban someone from your channel, they should be banned from your community for good. Unfortunately, bad actors often choose to create new accounts, jump back into Chat, and continue their abusive behavior.

"Suspicious User Detection, powered by machine learning, is here to help you identify those users based on a number of account signals.

"By detecting and analyzing these signals, this tool will flag suspicious accounts as either 'likely' or 'possible' channel-ban evaders, so you can take action as needed." In the case of "likely" ban evaders, "messages won't be sent to Chat at all".

The team explained: "That said, they’ll be visible to Creators and Mods so they can choose to leave the restriction as it is, monitor the user, or ban them from the channel."

Meanwhile, they continued: "For “possible” ban evaders, messages will appear in Chat normally, but the account will be flagged to the Creator and their Mods so they can monitor the user and restrict them from chatting if needed."