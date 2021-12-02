Vanessa Hudgens has been unveiled as the face of Fabletics’ new Velour line.

The ‘tick, tick… Boom’ star can be seen modelling the retro “vibe” altering collection - which is available now on the online retailer - she has and praised it for being “bold” but “comfortable”.

The 32-year-old actress told WWD: “This Velour collection is so incredible that when I put it on, my entire vibe changes. The pieces are so fun — fun to touch, fun to wear and definitely fun to style.

"Each look is bold, colourful, exciting — and best of all, comfortable. I was beyond ecstatic when Fabletics approached me about being the face of this campaign, and even more excited when I saw the pieces in person. "Once you feel this velour fabric, you’ll never want to wear anything else. The brand has reinvented velour for today’s modern woman.”

The line bills itself as “putting a unique spin on the velour fabric”.

Felix del Toro, the chief merchandising officer for the Kate Hudson-backed athleisure line commented: “Following our successful launch of Fabletics Lounge, we wanted to create a new collection for consumers that features comfort, style, and versatility while putting a unique spin on the velour fabric.”

The fact that more and more people are opting for "everyday outfits” was one of the motivations behind the comfort wear.

Felix added: “As 2021 comes to a close, we find that more consumers are wearing their loungewear out and about as part of their everyday outfits. We created a collection that can be both fashionable and comfortable. With the launch of Velour, Fabletics has reinvented the 1970s fabric for today’s modern woman.”

The drop includes 32 garments - including retro-inspired high-waisted pants, biker shorts and jumpsuits - and will be available to buy separately and as part of their signature subscription model.

Prices range from $12.95 to $69.95, and the move represents the first step the brand is taking towards “lifestyle” items. #

However, it is not the retailer's first time they have attempted to diversify their customer base - which began as women's workout wear - as they've already branched out into sleepwear, menswear, and “cold-weather essentials”.