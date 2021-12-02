Zoom is introducing Attendance Status for its video conferencing software.

The company is rolling out several updates for its platform with one of them letting organisations view who has accepted or declined an invite to a meeting.

In a blog post, Theresa Larkin - Product Marketing Manager, Meetings & Chat at Zoom - wrote: "Streamline the start of your Zoom Meetings with Attendance Status, which allows meeting hosts and co-hosts with Google and Outlook calendar integrations to view who has accepted or declined the meeting invite and see whether they have joined."

On the company's Help Center, they explained: "As the host of a meeting, checking your invited participants attendance status to know if you should expect them to attend is even easier.

"Participants who have been invited to a meeting but have not yet joined will be displayed under a new Not Joined section in the Participants panel, along with their calendar response (Accepted, Declined, Maybe, No response).

"The host can Ask to join, which will invite them by calling them into the current meeting, or choose Chat, which will begin composing a message to that contact through Zoom chat."