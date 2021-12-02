Snapchat has launched a new Lens showing the impact of climate change on London's Design Museum.

The new exhibit sees the exterior of the building transform in AR to showcase the realities of extreme weather due to climate change to life, while the building material transform to show how we can adapt to combat the challenges.

The inaugural Landmarker project sees architect Mariam Issoufou Kamara reimagine the Design Museum building to celebrate its fifth birthday in its current location, while it also ties into its mission of making the impact of design visible and demonstrating its role in addressing contemporary issues.

Visitors and passersby will be promoted to open Snapchat, and the AR technology will transform the museum in front of their eyes.

Mariam said: "For an architect whose practice is in a desert country like Niger, the effects of the climate crisis are already all around us through increased droughts, floods, and even climate refugees.

"This collaboration with the Design Museum and Snap, really allowed me to explore a future where the climate has changed drastically, a new normal if you will.

"I wanted to use the facade of the Design Museum to explore how the built environment might respond to harsh conditions, and how we could perhaps put buildings to use in order to serve new needs under extreme conditions.”

Justin McGuirk, Chief Curator at the Design Museum, added: “The imaginative re-use of existing structures needs to be at the heart of a climate-conscious architecture.

"And since augmented reality is such an engaging way of reimagining buildings, we are delighted to be partnering with Snap and Mariam Kamara to explore how our own home might be adapted in the future.

"What better way to celebrate the Design Museum’s birthday, and the revival of a much-loved building, than to keep visualising alternative futures for it?”

While Will Scougal, International Head of Creative Strategy at Snap, commented: “Sometimes, seeing is believing. This is another example of how Snap can use its augmented reality platform to tell really important stories.

"Climate change is the defining issue of our generation and this Lens brings what can feel like something distant, closer to home, making it harder to ignore.”

View Mariam Kamara’s redesign yourself, by clicking the icon in the Snap Map.