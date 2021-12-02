Billie Eilish is PETA's 'Person of the Year' for 2021.

The 19-year-old singer was chosen by the animal rights organisation for "never staying silent" about animal protection, becoming the youngest person in history to be bestowed with the honour.

In a statement referencing Billie's biggest hits, PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk said: "Billie Eilish is making sure that 'the party’s over' for meaty, milky meals as well as for leather, fur, and silk.

“PETA is 'happier than ever' to celebrate her for seizing every opportunity to point out that vegan fashion and foods are kinder to the animals and the planet we share with them."

Billie has been an outspoken Vegan since her launch to stardom, having chosen to follow a dairy and meat-free diet since the age of 12.

She previously said: "Turkeys are some of the most gentle creatures in the world. I learned about the dairy industry and the meat industry …. I just can’t go on in my life knowing what’s going on in the animal world and not doing anything about it.”

The honour comes after the chart-topping star launched an Air Jordan shoe collection with Nike – highlighting on Instagram that the sneakers are “100% vegan leather with over 20% recycled material” before going on to release a perfume that is free from animal testing.

And when the Grammy-winning star attended the Met Gala earlier this year, she agreed to partner with Oscar de la Renta on a custom silk-free gown only if the brand finally agreed to ban fur, which it did.

The 'No Time To Die' hitmaker admitted she found it "shocking that wearing fur isn’t completely outlawed at this point."

Meanwhile, Billie is nominated for several Grammy Awards next year - including Album Of The Year for 'Happier Than Ever' and Song of the Year for her single of the same name.