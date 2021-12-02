Noomi Rapace once wore a "big strap-on dildo" on a night out at a cross-dressing club with colleagues.

The 41-year-old actress - who shot to fame starring as Lisbeth Salander in 'The Girl with the...' trilogy series, starting with 2009's 'The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo' - has recalled inviting a group of workmates to don "wigs and long dresses" to the adult venue, and she loved going as a "full-blown man" with the sex toy attached to her body.

The Swedish star recalled in an interview with The Guardian newspaper: "I put them in wigs and long dresses, and I was a full-blown man. I was wearing this dildo, this big strap-on, and I was walking round like a man the whole night. I loved it!"

The 'Lamb' star - who has a teenage son with her ex-spouse, Ola Rapace - also revealed the interesting story behind her and the father of her 18-year-old boy changing their surnames from Norén and Pär Ola Norell, respectively.

Noomi revealed Rapace means "Bird of Prey" in her native tongue, and she chose the moniker after an intense encounter with a golden Eagle when she was a child, and the fact she has a "primal animal side".

When asked if it's traditional for a married couple to change their last names, she explained: “No. I just didn’t feel connected to my name and I wanted to start something new and beautiful."

Noomi added how she thought the bird of prey was God.

She continued: “I was playing with ice rocks and I felt this presence. I look up and this huge eagle is sitting close by, staring at me with golden eyes.

"I thought either he was going to take me or attack me or bless me for life. And then – ba-boom, ba-boom – he took off and flew away.

“I felt like it was a God. Later, I did some research and found out that eagles are incredibly loyal.

"That’s like me – and that’s something I tapped into on 'Lamb'. I have this primal animal side. If I go to battle for you, I promise I’ll fight until I die!”