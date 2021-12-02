Tom Brady wants his 14-year-old son Jack to play quarterback for the Wolverines.

The 44-year-old NFL star - who is a quarterback himself for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - has recalled the sheer joy of watching his alma mater, the University of Michigan, beat the Ohio State Buckeyes with his and ex-partner Bridget Moynahan teenage son on Thanksgiving (24.11.21) and he how he hopes his boy will follow in his footsteps.

He said: "I feel so great for those seniors because you go out with that victory. And I think those guys, what I saw with the joy in that stadium, and the crowd rushed the field.

"I had a little future Wolverine, my son Jack, sitting on the bed with me as I was jumping around and we were wrestling and I said, ‘That’s where you’re gonna be! You’re gonna be in the ‘Big House’ someday. You’re gonna be the starting quarterback for Michigan."

However, his model wife Gisele Bündchen, 41, told him he needs to let Jack decide for himself what he wants to do as a career.

Speaking on the SiriusXM podcast 'Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray', he added: "And my wife was like, ‘Just let him be what he wants to be for god’s sake! It was a great day for our family."

It comes after recent admissions from the sporting star that he is looking forward to retirement so he can spend the holidays with his family.

He said: "Thanksgiving there’s a lot to be thankful for. But you only get about four hours to enjoy it. Practice usually ends about 1 or 2 pm, you eat about 3:30 and then you're getting ready for the next day of practice. And then same thing with Christmas. So, you know, I'm looking forward to the time when I'm done playing football so that I can have some of those more normal holidays that I had growing up, that were important where the family's all together."