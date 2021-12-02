Leigh-Anne Pinnock blamed her recent wardrobe malfunction at the ‘Boxing Day’ premiere on new mum exhaustion.

The Little Mix star gave birth to twins in August, and when she attended the red carpet event for her big-screen debut in the festive rom-com this week, she was forced to clamp down her gown as a gust of wind almost revealed she was commando at the Curzon Mayfair in London.

The 30-year-old singer told Heart FM: “I’m just about functioning. I’m not going to lie. I’m existing right now.”

The ‘Shout Out to My Ex’ hitmaker - who has her kids with her footballer fiance, Andre Gray - gushed that it was “an overwhelmingly incredible night” on a post that included a snap of her breastfeeding one of her babies, whose name and gender she is choosing not to make public.

On the red carpet, she was joined by her band mates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall, along with her fiance, the footballer Andre Gray.

She wrote on Instagram: “What an overwhelmingly incredible night...”

She continued: “Watching back my acting debut and seeing little old me as a leading lady in a whole MOVIE! [Crying face emoji] @warnerbrosuk @amlameenbaby THANK YOU for taking a chance on me [Heart emoji #BoxingDayTheFilm OUT DECEMBER 3rd!”

The ‘Black Magic’ singer added how the flick - written and directed by ‘I May Destroy You’ star Aml Ameen - is “a film we all need right now.”

Aml hailed Leigh-Anne - who stars as Georgia - as "dedicated".

He said on ‘Good Morning Britain’: “She was one of the most dedicated new actors I've ever met.

“You’re talking about someone who’d go do her work, do the whole pop star thing then come back at 8pm... and really study acting.”

The plot is as follows: "Melvin (Ameen), a British author living in America, returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée Lisa (King) to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is put to the test, as she discovers the world her fiancé has left behind."