Mariah Carey wants to spread “love” this Christmas.

The 52-year-old singer released a new Christmas song titled ‘Fall in Love at Christmas’ last month, and has said her mission with putting the song into the world was to help “give love away” to people around the world during the festive season.

She said: "I love 'Fall in Love at Christmas' because I love that it's a departure - it's a love song, and then it's a spiritual song. I say, 'We pray at this Christmastime,' like, love is something we need to give away. Let's give love away. It's really trying to say that we're in a really screwed up place in the world. We all need grace upon grace upon grace."

Mariah – who is also behind the acclaimed Christmas hit, ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ – admitted she is "extremely happy" with how the song has been received, and explained part of its appeal comes as the lyrics reflect her real-life Christmas spirit.

She added: "I have my own favourite lyrics from this song. I remember just like, the very first night I started playing with it, and messing around with the idea … There's a line in the body of the song that goes, 'And the candles glow/I'm awake but no one knows/Just waiting patiently to hear the sleigh bells jingle/There they go.'

“To me, that is a real moment that I experience every year. I just love these moments where you're able to give a glimpse of yourself to the fans."

Mariah got her love of Christmas from her mother, and has been passing on the love to her 10-year-old Moroccan and Monroe.

And the singer says her kids will talk about their passion for all things festive in her upcoming Apple TV+ special, which will air on Friday (03.12.21).

Speaking to People magazine, she said: “These guys are honest, and I was really happy when I watched it back. Because honestly, when you're in a 60-lb. dress, you can't be looking back to check like, 'Okay, what kind of face is Rocky making right now? What kind of thing is Monroe doing?'

“So it was really sweet because they do say they love it. They think they love it more than me, [but] we came to the conclusion that we all love it the same amount."