Chrissy Teigen is “happy” to still be “making stupid mistakes” even while sober.

The ‘Chrissy’s Court’ star decided to stop drinking earlier this year, and last week that she had enjoyed her first-ever sober Thanksgiving in which the lack of alcohol in her system stopped her from making a disaster of the dinner.

But now, Chrissy has said her decision to go sober hasn’t stopped her from being her same goofy self, which she is pleased about.

She said: "I think the thing that makes me happy is realising that I'll still say stupid things and act and make stupid mistakes, even sober.

“I used to make crucial Thanksgiving errors, maybe one or two, and I still made a really bad one this year. But I actually caught it, and that's something drunk Chrissy would never have done. I caught it before it went out and I was like, 'Wow, I am so sober.' "

Chrissy – who turned 36 earlier this week – also said she feels proud of how far she’s come with her sobriety journey, after she hit the 100-day mark back in October.

She added to People magazine: "It feels like a little kid, right? You don't want to keep talking about it, and sometimes I'm like, 'Oh my God, am I talking about it too much?'

“It is weird to go through these milestones of, 'Oh my God, this is the first time that I've woken up after a birthday and I remember everything, I feel great.' "

Chrissy celebrated her first sober Thanksgiving last week, when she took to Instagram to say it was the “first time” she has been able to “enjoy everyone enjoying dinner”.

Alongside pictures from her day, she wrote: “the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!! I used to start my thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours.

“I didn’t even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn! anyhoo hope you had a beautiful holiday. grateful for you and your love (sic)”