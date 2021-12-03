Vanessa Hudgens has “very different” interests to her boyfriend, Cole Tucker.

The 32-year-old actress has admitted she and the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, 25, don’t have much in common when it comes to their hobbies but said their “fundamentals are the same” – including their love of being “goofy”.

She said: "He's his own person. Our interests are very different, but our fundamentals are the same. He's goofy and I'm very goofy. None of us take ourselves too seriously."

And the ‘Princess Switch’ star also said her “weird” side is what brought her closer to her group of friends.

She added to December’s digital issue of Glamour UK magazine: "My group of friends are the most unique and expressive and dramatic group of people you may ever meet. And for some people that is way too much. But we support each other's quirks and weirdnesses. I mean, my friends and I talk in accents all day long [or] in baby voices.

"It is about embracing your sparkle, finding what makes you unique and celebrating that. And I feel like it takes a while to get there.”

Vanessa met Cole through a Zoom meditation group over lockdown, and the ‘High School Musical’ alum admitted earlier this year that she was the one who made the first move.

She said: "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So, I think there is no shame in making the first move. Why wait for someone else to give you what you want?"

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in February with a kissing photo, and were spotted at their first red carpet event together last month at the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Tick Tick… BOOM!’.