Daniel Radcliffe has a "strange" relationship with Robert Pattinson.

The two stars shot to fame in the 'Harry Potter' franchise - portraying the titular boy wizard and Cedric Diggory respectively - but the 'Woman in Black' star insisted that they don't have much contact now.

He said: "Literally the first, I was in New York about to do 'Equus' [the play], and I was on the Westside Highway and I turned around and saw this billboard and I was like, ‘What, I know that guy!’ I hadn’t heard of the 'Twilight' books at the time; I hadn’t been aware of that phenomenon. And so yeah, it’s odd.

"We have a very strange relationship now where we basically only communicate through journalists. We haven’t seen each other in ages."

The 32-year-old star understands why people assume he and 35-year-old Robert are "great mates", but he insisted the 'Lighthouse' actor is just someone he has "met", although they enjoyed working together on 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire'.

He added in an interview on 'The Jonathan Ross Show': "Because everyone assumes we’re kind of great mates, but I’ve met him, he’s a lovely guy when I worked with him."

Daniel's admission comes shortly after it was revealed he is to reunite with his 'Harry Potter' co-stars Rupert Grint, 33 and 31-year-old Emma Watson - who played Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the fantasy film series - for a HBO Max special to mark 20 years since the first movie was released.

Other stars confirmed to be taking part in 'Return to Hogwarts' include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, and Evanna Lynch.

The special will be released on New Year's Day, airing on Sky and NOW in the UK and HBO Max in the USA.