Alexandra Daddario has got engaged.

The 'White Lotus' star dropped a huge hint that she and her producer boyfriend Andrew Form are to marry by sharing an emotional Instagram post about her significant other, in which she described him as "the most wonderful man".

And Alexandra's rep has confirmed to 'Entertainment Tonight' that the couple are engaged.

She wrote in the post: "The absolutely most wonderful man, you handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive- you’ve made room on some of the prime real-estate wall space for pictures of Levon, a dog you never even met. You’ve allowed the two knuckleheads (who aren’t as good as Levon, shhh) endless space in our home, and I love hearing you from upstairs talking to them when you don’t know anyone is listening. You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together. Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with. It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh. I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. (sic)"

The 'Baywatch' star signed off the message by admitting she "couldn't be luckier".

She added: "Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier. (sic)"

It comes after Alexandra was spotted wearing an engagement ring while out in Los Angeles recently.

The couple went Instagram official in May when the 'San Andreas' actress posted a picture of herself kissing Andrew.