Aziz Ansari has reportedly got engaged.

The 38-year-old comic is said to have told the audience during his surprise set at New York's Comedy Cellar on Wednesday (01.12.21) night that he is set to marry scientist Serena Skov Campbell after more than three years of dating.

An onlooker told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: “Everyone was super excited and very much clapping."

Another audience member added: “We all went nuts."

The 'Master of None' star reportedly told the crowd he's currently living in the UK, where his partner works, and he joked with the crowd that he wants his and Serena's children to be more Indian than Danish.

In 201, Aziz was accused of sexual misconduct when website Babe.net posted an account from a woman known as Grace, who described her uncomfortable date with the comic, claiming he had "ignored clear non-verbal cues" and "kept going with advances."

Shortly after the allegations were published, the comedian admitted he was "surprised and concerned" that the woman had felt uncomfortable during their date and had reached out privately to her.

He said in a statement: "The next day, I got a text from her saying that although 'it may have seemed okay', upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable.

"It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said."

The former 'Parks and Recreation' star later admitted the scandal had given him "perspective" on his life and made him realise how lucky he feels to still be performing comedy.

He added: "There was a moment, where I was scared that I'd never be able to do this again."