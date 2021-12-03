Tesla has announced an all-electric quadbike for children.

The American electric vehicle and clean energy company has launched a $1900 four-wheel ATV for kids, which is named the Cyberquad for Kids and is available to order right now from Tesla’s website.

According to The Verge, the ATV will begin shipping in two to four weeks.

The surprise announcement comes more than two years after Tesla announced a full-size Cyberquad ATV to complement its futuristic Cybertruck, but that Cyberquad has still not been shipped to buyers.

The children’s version of the Cyberquad is designed for kids eight years old and up, and includes a steel frame, cushioned seat, and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking.

And there’s even LED light bars to complete the cyberpunk aesthetics and has a top speed of 10mph with a battery life of up to 15 miles of range.

The ATV comes with three speed settings: 5mph, 10mph, and 5mph in reverse.

Tesla has stated the Cyberquad will take up to five hours to completely charge, but the battery range can be affected by a user’s weight, the riding terrain, and the speed setting.

As of the time of writing, the Cyberquad for Kids will only ship in the US, and Tesla isn’t guaranteeing that the ATV will arrive prior to Christmas.