Amazon Alexa can now respond to running water and beeping appliances.

The company’s range of virtual assistant devices have expanded their sound detection capabilities and can now send users notifications when you’ve left a tap running, or when a device – such as a washing machine or microwave – begins beeping to let you know it’s finished.

Previously, the devices could only recognize dogs barking, babies crying, snoring, glass shattering, as well as smoke alarms beeping, and the change comes as Amazon is working toward allowing users to add custom sounds to their Alexa devices.

Additionally, if users are customers of Amazon Pharmacy, they can now get their device to renew their prescriptions by using the phrase: “Alexa, refill my medications.”

Alexa will provide users with updates on when their medications are delivered, and they can also ask Alexa to call Amazon Pharmacy if they need any assistance.

Amazon has also fully rolled out Conversation Mode for the third-gen Echo Show 10 in the US, which allows users to speak more “naturally” with Alexa without using a wake word.

In addition, Amazon also notes that anyone in the room can talk with Alexa — they just have to face the device’s camera.

During Conversation Mode, Alexa will respond if directly addressed and will also pause if it gets interrupted.

To start Conversation Mode, users need to say “Alexa, join the conversation”, and they can turn it off by saying “Leave this conversation”.