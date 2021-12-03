Alec Baldwin has thanked his wife Hilaria for giving him "a reason to live" after the death of Halyna Hutchins.

The 63-year-old actor is still devastated after the cinematographer was fatally on the set of the movie 'Rust' on October 21 in an incident which involved a gun that was being handled by Alec, and now he's spoken out about the support his partner has given him.

Alec - whose emotional interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos about the tragedy aired on Thursday (02.12.21) - wrote on Instagram: "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin

"These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you.(sic)"

Hilaria - who has six kids with Alec - paid tribute to him and Halyna days after her death.

She wrote at the time: "My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec.

"It's said, 'There are no words' because it's impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support."

And she has continued to give updates to fans on social media, and on Wednesday (01.12.21) she admitted sometimes she feels "so lost as what the right direction is" following the incident, which also resulted in an injury to director Joel Souza.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I've had to have some conversations, explaining recent events to my oldest children recently.

"You can imagine how heart wrenching it has been. I'm grateful to The Child Mind Institute, for guiding me. I'm grateful to my friend, Anne, for encouraging me to reach out to them.

"Sometimes, I just freeze, knowing I'm the adult, who must guide my family, but so lost as what the right direction is. There is no manual we are provided.

"Sometimes I catch myself, surprised that I'm in the adult position and I'm like: shouldn't I know what to do??

"You have no idea how much all of your kindness, love, and support mean. Yes, you who are reading this. I know how lucky I am to have you."