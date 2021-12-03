Joanna Lumley has branded 'The Crown' "rubbish".

The 75-year-old actress - who is friends with Prince Charles and was among the guests at his wedding to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall - insisted she "never" watches the Netflix series and doesn't think the real royal family tune in to see their likenesses on screen either.

She told Australia's Woman's Weekly magazine: "I don’t think they [the Royal Family] watch it and I never watch it.

"I know them, so I know it’s all made up and it’s rubbish."

The 'Absolutely Fabulous' star feels sorry for the cast and insisted it is "laughable" that the programme have "made up all the conversations" that feature on the show.

She continued: "All the poor actors who are doing their best to copy them, it’s awful.

"Imagine somebody making up conversations they think you’ve had.

"It’s so laughable. They’ve used real people, whom they’ve copied, and then made up all the conversations. It’s insane."

This isn't the first time Joanna has slammed 'The Crown' as she previously branded the show "ghastly" and insisted many viewers were under the impression what they were seeing was an accurate portrayal of events that had affected the royal family.

She said: “I don’t watch 'The Crown'. I find it all ghastly. Lots of people love it and lots of people apparently know it’s mostly made up, but lots of people don’t know it’s made up.

“Well some people say ‘Oh everybody knows it’s made up’ - they don’t, they think it’s the truth.

"I couldn’t watch it because I feel if you don’t agree with something don’t watch it and go ‘oooh I hate that.’ Just don’t watch it.”

Netflix previously issued a statement stressing the show is a "work of fiction".

They said last year: "We have every confidence our members understand that it’s a work of fiction broadly based on historical events."