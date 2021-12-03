Keith Urban is "everything" to Nicole Kidman.

The 54-year-old actress credited her husband - the father of her youngest daughters Sunday, 13, and 10-year-old Faith - for providing the support she needs to be able to go out to work and she's grateful to have him in her life.

Speaking at the premiere of her new movie 'Being the Ricardos', she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I mean, I honestly wouldn't be here without him, so I say that with incredible love and gratitude.

"He's my rock. He's my everything."

Nicole stars in the movie as TV legend Lucille Ball and she relished the new experience of throwing herself into physical comedy.

Discussing her favourite element of the movie, she said: "Being able to play a woman who was so extraordinary in what she accomplished and what she [did], her talent, [that was my favourite].

"Also just in her resilience and her ability to not apologise for who she was. I think she got to this stage in her life where she was like, 'I'm smart, I'm good at what I do and I'm not gonna apologise for that.'

"Which is a really fascinating, direct, sort of way of behaving and she was like that. Not at the beginning, you know, but she became like that.

"But also then as a physical comedian she was just exquisite. And to get lost in that as an actor was absolutely new territory for me."

Both Nicole and her co-star Javier Bardem - who plays Lucille's husband Desi Arnaz - were thankful the project got the blessing of the couple's daughter Lucie Arnaz.

Javier said: "It means everything. It means absolutely everything.

"It means there's nothing that can top that. I mean, no review, no word, no recognition from anybody else but the family. And that's the obsession that I had - and I guess Nicole, as well - when I was playing the role. I was playing her father. But [when] the daughter says, 'Yes, you got it right,' it's everything."

Nicole added: "Probably the most important stamp of approval for us. I know for all of us in the film that was so important. And yeah, we're playing her parents right."