Machine Gun Kelly sees nail polish as "an intention".

The 31-year-old musician has launched his debut unisex nail polish line, UN/DN LAQR, and described it as "a true vessel of self-expression".

He said in a statement: "I don’t like to just stop at clothes when it comes to expressing who I am. Nail polish serves as a true vessel of self-expression — I can express myself one way today and do it all again tomorrow with something different.

“When I do my nails, that’s me wearing my own thoughts and making a statement. To me, polish is not just a color, it’s an intention. Every color has a purpose.”

Meanwhile, Candy Harris - the founder and CEO of Unlisted Brand Lab - has opened up on his delight in collaborating with MGK on the collection.

She added: "It’s been an honor to work with Machine Gun Kelly to transcend the nail polish category and foster a cultural shift that has been a long time coming.

#“This is just the beginning, we are setting out to bring a new voice to beauty with a lifestyle brand that will spark a conversation well beyond the color drops.”

A single nail polish - which includes shades such as Mary Jane, a deep green, Depressionist, a jet black, matte topcoat Nothing Matters and Writer’s Block', grey - is priced at $18, and a six-shade collection costs $86.

The line was announced by the brand Unlisted Brand Lab in April.

