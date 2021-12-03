George Michael’s estate still helps fund the Highgate Christmas lights.

The late ‘Last Christmas’ singer was a “secret benefactor” for the annual festival display in north London, and he has continued to contribute after his death aged 53 in 2016.

As reported by the Hampstead & Highgate Express newspaper, the lights are organised by local estate agents Prickett & Ellis, Winkworths and Taylor Gibbs, while the Wham! star's estate has again put up some funding.

Chris Underhill, a representative from Prickett & Ellis, told the publication: "George Michael was our secret benefactor for many years, and he loved the Christmas lights.

"Luckily, his estate continues to support us even after his death."

The display - which cost £16,000 this year - did not have an official switching on ceremony due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Careless Whisper’ singer - who was born Georgios Panayiotou - died after suffering a heart attack and experiencing liver issues on Christmas Day (25.12.16).

Two years ago, his older sister Melanie Panayiotou - who would send her brother’s fans messages - died on the same day as George, aged 59.

In 2020, their sister Yioda took over the tradition, and she has thanked the fans for the “huge comfort” of their support over losing her two younger siblings.

She wrote: "Melanie loved to communicate with George’s fans and Lovelies all over the world, but when she wrote… We will be swerving the bad and enjoying the good as much as we can this coming year…, none of us could have known just what a tough year 2020 would turn out to be, and none of us could have known that within a few days she would be taken from us so suddenly.

"We want to thank all of you who sent us your thoughts and love last Christmas when Melanie passed away; we read every message and your words and love were a huge comfort at a time of terrible sadness."