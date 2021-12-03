Prince William will discuss mental health on a special holiday episode of ‘Time to Walk’ for Apple Fitness+.

The Duke of Cambridge is set to appear on the upcoming festive episode of ‘Time to Walk’, which will be launched by Apple Fitness+ on Monday (06.12.21).

The episode will encourage people to take some time out and walk for their mental health over the Christmas period, and come as each episode of the series showcases a different guests taking a walk in a location that is meaningful to them while sharing their reflections on their own mental health journeys.

In William’s episode, the 39-year-old royal will discuss the significant impact that walking has on mental health while realising that the Christmas period can be challenging for many.

The royal has chosen three charities to receive a donation from Apple to mark the episode’s release: Shout in the UK, Crisis Text Line in the US, and Lifeline in Australia.

William’s walk takes him through the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, going from Sandringham House, past St. Mary Magdalene Church, and ending up in Anmer.

During the episode, the royal will talk about the importance of keeping mentally fit, as well as reflect on a light-hearted moment when he was drawn out of his comfort zone, the value of listening as a way to empower others, and an experience that led him to prioritise mental health.

William’s episode will be the final one of ‘Time to Walk’s second season, and the royal has also chosen three of his favourite songs to accompany the episode.

Throughout the two seasons of ‘Time to Walk’, other celebrities to take part include Dolly Parton, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Joshua, Randall Park, Jane Fonda, Camila Cabello, Kurt Fearnley, Naomi Campbell, Draymond Green, Bebe Rexha, Min Jin Lee, Shawn Mendes, Stephen Fry, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, and Kesha.

Apple will stream three special audio airings of William’s episode for free on Apple Music 1, the flagship global radio station on Apple Music, on December 6.