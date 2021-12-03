Aaron Carter claims he is “trapped” in his bedroom because his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin “will not leave” his house.

The 33-year-old singer announced on social media this week that he and Melanie had called off their engagement just days after they became parents to son Prince Lyric, whom they welcomed into the world last week.

And Aaron has now alleged Melanie is refusing to leave his house, which has left him stuck inside his bedroom because he doesn’t want to confront her.

Posting on his Instagram Story, he wrote: “I’m I’m literally trapped inside my own bed room because my ex will not leave my house (sic)”

Aaron did not reveal any further details about his alleged situation.

The update comes after the ‘I Want Candy’ hitmaker tweeted just two days ago to say he and Melanie were dedicated to making their son a “priority” amid their split.

He wrote: "Mel and I appreciate the support and concern we have been shown. We both will continue to make prince our priority during this difficult time [broken heart emoji] please be respectful while we transition and navigate this unfortunate situation. #HeartBroken (sic)"

It comes after the 'Crazy Little Party Girl' hitmaker had claimed Melanie "deceived" him by "communicating" with his twin sister, Angel Carter, as he accused his family of trying to "put [him] in prison" and get him a conservatorship.

He wrote on social media: "There has been a very big lie and my sister communicating w my ex fiancée ruined everything considering she knew what angel tried to do to me in court.

"Thanks angel you ruined my family. God bless.

"I have the most conniving deceiving family and Melanie has been lying to me the whole time, communicating with my twin sister and the family members who tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court.

"I’m in shocked this is horrible. (sic)"