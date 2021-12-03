Octavia Spencer thinks her house is haunted by the ghost of a Western movie star.

The 51-year-old actress says her 1927 Spanish-style house in Toluca Lake, California, used to be owned by an actor who appeared in Western films, and she strongly believes the spirit of the home’s former owner is still at the property.

During an appearance on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’, host Ellen told her: "I need to know about your house being haunted, because I really love stories like this.”

And Octavia replied: "I grew up watching Westerns, and I bought this house, and it was owned by a guy who did Westerns, so I must have been a fan of his.”

The ‘Hidden Figures’ star also said her supernatural roommate is great at making sure unwanted guests never return.

She added: “I love him, because he kind of sorts out the bad people that shouldn't be there. He runs them out.

“If they stay at my place, they don't wanna come back. And that's how I know that they don't belong here. If you're a person that belongs there, everybody is like, 'Oh, your place is so welcoming. It's so great.' And that's how I feel about it."

Ellen then asked Octavia if she’s experienced any spooky moments at home, and the actress said the spirit gets “shady” when she’s been out of the house for a while.

She said: "The doors close, the lights go off when I turn them on. The only problem — I love my ghost; I just don't want you bringing your ghost to my house. I don't want anybody's ghost thinking they can be friends with my ghost.

“My ghost can haunt me, but he doesn't haunt me. We have boundaries."