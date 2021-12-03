Sylvester Stallone’s daughters say their dad gives surprisingly good dating advice.

The ‘Rocky’ icon is father to three daughters – Sophia, 25, Sistine, 23, and Scarlet, 19 – and Sophia and Sistine have spoken out to praise their dad for giving “golden” advice when it comes to finding love.

Sophia said: "I was telling my mom about how I have a date this week and my dad suddenly comes out of nowhere. He's like, ‘can I just butt in here?'

“He was saying about being patient for the right one. And that the way that the guy treats you early on really is an indicator of how his overall personality will be in the relationship."

And Sistine seemed to agree with her dad’s advice, stating it was important to "not rush love" but rather "just wait for it to come”.

Sophia also said the 75-year-old actor – who also has 42-year-old son Seargeoh, and late son Sage, who passed away in 2012 at the age of 36 – mentioned that love doesn't operate on a set timetable and told his daughters to instead look for what’s most important in a relationship.

She added during an appearance on her ‘Unwaxed’ podcast: "He said it might be next week or when you're 35 years old but choose happiness and true compatibility than chasing the clock."

Meanwhile, the ‘Rambo’ star previously explained that he goes into a "macho mode" when he meets his children's suitors for the first time, despite being totally outnumbered by women at home.

He said: "I do a thing called the Crushing The Hand Test. I work my hands very much, and they're very strong, so when I meet her date, I really clamp down - and they're not ready for it.

"I see their faces changing colour, because they wanna be Alpha dog, and I know they'll never forget it. It's not intentional, but when you have a daughter, it's a form of temporary insanity.

"When some guy walks in the house, you're not yourself anymore ... My daughters are like, 'What are you doing?' But I just can't help it."