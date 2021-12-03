Jessie Cave is pregnant with her fourth child.

The ‘Harry Potter’ actress – who played Lavender Brown in the blockbuster franchise – shared the exciting news on her Instagram account on Friday (03.12.21) when she posted a picture of her baby bump.

She captioned the snap: “can’t hide this new baby anymore (sic)”

The 34-year-old star already has Donnie, seven, Margot, five, and Abraham, 13 months, with her partner Alfie Brown.

Jessie and Alfie welcomed their youngest son in October last year, and shortly after he arrived, he was admitted to hospital as he tested positive for COVID-19.

She wrote on social media at the time: "I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He’s okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully.

“This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn’t want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn’t want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth.”

The actress also asked for people's prayers for her son as he fights the virus.

She added: "Once again I’m in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, a&e doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 .... please wish baby a speedy recovery. He’s 9lbs 7 now so he’s a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams). Love and best wishes to everyone #nhsheroes #nhs (sic)"

But just a few days later, she shared the good news that her son had been sent home from the hospital.

She wrote: “Baby is home now. Thank you for all the well wishes and messages of support. Be safe everybody. amazing care from everybody at Chelsea & Westminster #nhsheroes (sic)”