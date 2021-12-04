Paris Hilton is “genuinely very happy” for Lindsay Lohan amid her engagement news.

The ‘Mean Girls’ star recently got engaged to Bader Shammas, and on Friday (03.12.21), Paris publicly showed her support for her friend following the happy news, as she addressed the “differences” they’ve had in the past.

She said: "I also just saw that Lindsay got engaged. And I know we've had our differences in the past, but I just wanted to say congratulations to her and that I am genuinely very happy for her."

The ‘Paris in Love’ star went on to reference "the Holy Trinity" — which was made up of Britney Spears, Lindsay, 35, and herself — and how they've all come so far since that iconic car photo of the three of them made the rounds in 2006.

She added: "It just makes me so happy to see, you know, 15 years later, and just so much has happened in the past two weeks. I got married, Britney got her freedom back and engaged, and then Lindsay just got engaged. So, I love just seeing how different our lives are now and just how much we've all grown up and just having love in our lives.

“And I think that love is the most important thing in life, it's something that really just changes you and makes you grow, and when you find that special person that is your other half and is your best friend and you can trust … and that's just an amazing feeling.”

Lindsay’s engagement comes after Britney also got engaged to her partner Sam Asghari, and 40-year-old Paris tied the knot with Carter Reum last month.

Paris is currently on her honeymoon with Carter and said she has been enjoying her romantic private island getaway.

Speaking on an episode of her ‘This is Paris’ podcast, she said: "We're on our honeymoon right now. We're on this beautiful private island, at a private estate, so it's just so nice to be us two here, alone, getting to spend time with each other.”