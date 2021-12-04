Brie Bella says “compromise” is the key to her marriage with Daniel Bryan.

The 38-year-old former wrestler has been married to fellow WWE star Daniel – whose real name is Bryan Danielson – since 2014, and has said the biggest lesson she had to learn in trying to make her marriage work is the importance of compromise.

Speaking in a joint interview with her twin sister Nikki Bella for Lapalme magazine, she said: “I think one of the biggest things is understanding compromise. When you’re single, you’re just living for yourself but when I got into my relationship, in the beginning, I realised that I wasn’t good at compromising. I was still operating as living for just me.

“I realised that if you want to be in a good relationship, you have to learn how to compromise. It was hard for me at first. I feel like my husband, and I have such a healthy, beautiful relationship. You have to be willing to let go of your old life and understand what your new life with your partner is and create it as one which is really beautiful.”

Brie has daughter Birdie, four, and son Buddy, 16 months, with Daniel.

And Nikki also opened up about her own personal life, as she opened up on what went wrong with her past relationship with John Cena.

She said: “Sometimes we hold ourselves to certain expectations and when we don’t meet those expectations, we become hard on ourselves, and I did that which was ultimately just hurting myself.”

The ‘Total Bellas’ star has since found love with her fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she has 16-month-old son Matteo, who was born one day before Brie’s son.

She added: “With Artem, things feel easier in a lot of ways. I don’t feel as much pressure and I can genuinely be who I am. I made mistakes in my last relationship.

“I’ve learned how to communicate differently and be firm in what I want, recognising that if it works that’s great and if not, that’s fine too and I can move forward. It took me a long time to realise not to settle for less and whatever life you want, you go for it and live it because that’s what brings true happiness.”