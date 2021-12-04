Ryan Dorsey says it’s “always hard” to cope around Christmas following the death of Naya Rivera.

The ‘Glee’ star passed away in July last year at the age of 33 in a tragic drowning accident, and her ex-husband Ryan – with whom she had six-year-old son Josey – has now said it’s still difficult to deal with her death, especially around the holidays.

He wrote on his Instagram story: “Some days are easier than others. But it’s okay to cry when you need to … every time a family member or a friend loses family it resonates with me more than ever.

“It’s always hard as the holidays come closer. The reality hits that much harder … the elephant that used to be in the room isn’t going to be in the room. I don’t know if that makes sense for you, but c’est la vie. Be grateful for the time you still have with those you love. (sic)”

In a second post on his Instagram feed, Ryan encouraged his followers to donate to Alexandria House, a transitional home for women and children in Los Angeles, in honour of Naya’s memory.

He added: “If ya have a buck or two, I know she would love it if you could help the kids and the people who may be less fortunate than you or I. Tell your people you love ’em! (sic)”

Although Ryan was not in a relationship with Naya at the time of her death, he has been open about how much he has struggled with her passing over the past year.

Marking one year since her death in July, he wrote: “A year ago we laid you to rest. I still can’t believe it. The year has flown by, so fast that it doesn’t seem like it’s been a year at all. Our boy has grown so much. He’s such an explorer, so inquisitive. He’s sweet, so funny, and his laugh always lights up the room.”