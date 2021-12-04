Jade Thirlwall is already having doubts about Little Mix's split.

The girl group - comprised of Jade, 28, Perrie Edwards, 28, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 30 - recently announced they will be going on hiatus after their ‘Confetti’ tour next year but Jade admitted she is still worried they have made the wrong decision.

According to The Sun Online, Jade said during an appearance on 'The Graham Norton Show' that she still messages the girls, asking “are we sure we wanna do this huns? Are we sure?”.

And speaking to Norton, Jade said: "It’s been terribly emotional. We’ve still got the tour next year and a few other bits, but it’s been 10 incredible years and we always said if we’re going to take a little break it would be on an incredible high, at our peak so it seems like the right time.

“We are family and love each other to bits so what’s lovely is that whatever we go off and do we can support each other through it and celebrate each other – it’s a lovely way to do it.”

Leigh-Anne added: “It’s time to spread our wings a little bit and do our individual things.”

And the trio have insisted their split will not be permanent.

In a statement posted to Twitter, the band said: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.

“It’s been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects.

“We can’t thank you enough for your love and never-ending support since the beginning. We love you all SO much.

“We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay. We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We’ve made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can’t wait to make so many more.

“We’re sisters and we’ll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever. See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie x.”