Freida Pinto has learned to “live in the moment” thanks to parenthood.

The 37-year-old actress and her husband Cory Tran welcomed son Rumi-Ray into the world in November, and the ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ star is “excited” about the new phase in her life.

She told HELLO! magazine: “I’m excited to start this new phase in my life. It’s already teaching me so much and is really going to alter my world. It’s taught me to live in the moment.”

Freida has “always” wanted to have children and she’s looking forward to building a strong bond with her little boy.

She said: “I’ve always wanted to be a mum and my family are thrilled.

“What’s most important is the bond you share with your child, like the one my family has with me.”

Freida - who announced the happy news she was expecting in June - previously admitted she'd already experienced a series of "surprises" during her pregnancy.

She said: "Lots of losing-my-mind kind of moments, and then lots of beautiful moments, as well.

"It's been a rollercoaster, but a good one. If I've learned something through pregnancy, it is that it's a fantastic preparation for learning to let go of a little bit of control entering into motherhood. You can't control everything. You can make all the plans in the world and you just have to be open and ready for what has to happen."

Freida and Cory married secretly during the coronavirus pandemic last year.

She recently revealed: "We’re already married! It’s a very romantic story if you must know.

"When we got engaged we thought we’d have this most magical wedding, but then COVID happened and it’s still happening and we just realised we’d be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it.

"So we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim [California]."