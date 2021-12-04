Microsoft has backtracked on Windows 11’s default browser changes.

The tech company received backlash recently for making changes to its latest Windows 11 operating system that made it more difficult to switch default browsers from anything other than Microsoft Edge.

And in response, Microsoft has now backtracked on the changes.

The update had initially made users change individual file extensions or protocol handlers for HTTP, HTTPS, .HTML, and .HTM if they wanted to make their default browser anything different to Microsoft Edge.

But now, there’s a simple button that lets people switch default browsers in a similar way to Windows 10.

The reverted changes were first noticed by Rafael Rivera, the developer of the EarTrumpet Windows app.

And Microsoft has confirmed the changes are intentional and are currently being tested.

Aaron Woodman, vice president of Windows marketing, said in a statement to The Verge: “In the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22509 released to the Dev Channel on Wednesday, we streamlined the ability for a Windows Insider to set the ‘default browser’ to apps that register for HTTP:, HTTPS:, .HTM, and .HTML.

“Through the Windows Insider Program you will continue to see us try new things based on customer feedback and testing.”

Microsoft originally defended its decision to make it more difficult to switch defaults, stating earlier this year it was “implementing customer feedback to customise and control defaults at a more granular level”.

But rival browser developers – including those behind Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome – and customers weren’t happy with the changes.