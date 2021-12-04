Liam Hemsworth's girlfriend Gabriella Brooks says their relationship is "very important and very sacred to me".

The pair have been quietly dating since 2019 and Gabriella has finally broken her silence on their romance.

She told Australia's Stellar magazine: "My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me.

"And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself.

"I completely understand [the interest in her relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.

"But he's great. They [the Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I'm very lucky to know them."

Gabriella, 25, also revealed she and Liam have moved back to Los Angeles together after previously living in Australia.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed that Liam, 31 - who was married to Miley Cyrus for eight months before their split in 2019 - is set to propose to Gabriella.

An insider said: "Liam and Gabriella have been getting serious. They’re not ones to make it known to the public, but their friends and family sure are in the know about how close they are and how an engagement can be right around the corner.

“Liam looks up to his brothers and would love to one day also have that long-lasting marriage with a partner. He’s ready to be a husband - he just wants to be super confident in his relationship with Gabriella before he gets down on one knee!”