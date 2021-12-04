Anastacia thinks she is more well-known for her battle with breast cancer than her music.

The 53-year-old popstar endured a battle with the disease in her early 30s and believes that she is "probably more famous" for her health struggles than her music.

She said: "I’m probably more famous for having breast cancer - or just about equal as singing. If that has changed people and saved their lives and found stuff early and made them become way more hypervigilant about their health then I think by talking I’ve helped."

The 'I'm Outta Love' hitmaker was diagnosed with breast cancer for a second time in 2013, but told fans that year that she was in the "final stages of recovery" following a double mastectomy.

However, Anastacia - who also suffers from Crohn's Disease, a lifelong condition where parts of the digestive system become inflamed - admitted that she even struggled using the word cancer during and replaced it with a humorous term in an effort to "find the positive" amid her health scares.

She told The Metro: "[People say]'It looks so easy when Anastacia goes through it’, are you kidding me? It was terrible but you have to find something positive and some moment of humour and I, most of the time, find humour in, not laughing at it to make fun, laughing at it to find the positive. To find the light because laughter is light and negative is dark. When I said the word cancer, it was such a hard word to say. The first three letters are so doable. Instead of saying ‘I have cancer,’ I would say ‘I have toxic t**ties.' I’m very grateful. If my honesty helped another person I’d do it again and again."

Her comments come just days after she announced a comeback tour celebrating her greatest hits, titled 'I'm Outta Lockdown', which will see the 'Left Outside Alone' singer take to various cities across Europe.

The popstar wrote on Instagram: "The tickets for my 'I’m Outta Lockdown 22nd Anniversary Tour', are on sale NOW Come and hear all the hits!"