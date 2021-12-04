50 Cent has apologised to Madonna for making fun of her racy Instagram pictures.

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker posted a photo of herself lying under a bed wearing, with 50 Cent comparing it to the Wicked Witch lying dead under the house in the classic movie 'The Wizard of Oz', which led to Madge posting a throwback photo of the pair where she slammed the 'Candy Shop' singer for "talking smack."

Apologising for his actions, the 46-year-old rapper wrote on Twitter: "I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up a old MTV photo from 03. Ok I'm sorry, I did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don't benefit from this in anyway I said what I thought when i saw the picture because of where I had seen it before i hope you accept my apology."(sic)

His apology comes after Madonna noticed the jibes and publicly blasted the star, calling him out for "pretending to be her friend."

She wrote on Instagram: "Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend. Now you have decided to talk smack about me. I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult. You'r [sic] just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age. "

In the original tweet, 50 Cent - whose real name is Curtis Jackson - wrote: "That's Madonna under the bed trying to do 'Like A Virgin' at 63. She shot out, if she don't get her old a** up."

The 'Like a Prayer' singer had initially posted the photos to Instagram in early November, but they were taken down after it was alleged that her nipple was exposed, thereby violating the social media platform's nudity policy.