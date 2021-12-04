Kerry Katona is "jealous" of the Atomic Kitten reunion.

The 41-year-old television star - who was part of the 'Whole Again' girl group from 1998 until 2001 and again for a brief stint in 2013 - admitted she doesn't know why she hasn't been invited to the latest reunion but claimed it was good for their publicity.

She said: "Well you know what's good for the girls, the fact that I'm not on the line-up - that's what's getting them the press to this day I don't know what it is I've done. I love the girls to bits, I went through something with them that I'll never go through with anybody else in my life. I wish them nothing but love and happiness. I'm so jealous, I would love to be on the stage with the girls - I really would."

The current line up of Atomic Kitten - which consists of Liz McClarnon, 40, Natasha Hamilton, 39, and Kerry's original replacement Jenny Frost, 43, - said they were "screaming with excitement" to announce they will tour with boyband Blue next year, but Kerry finds the whole situation "weird", claiming that when she was last part of the group in 2013, Liz and Natasha would "slag off" Jenny - who was not part of that reunion.

She told The Daily Star: "It's great music, I just find it all really weird because when I was doing the big reunion all they used to do was slag Jenny off and now they're back with her."

News of Atomic Kitten's reunion tour comes after they released the campaign single 'Football's Coming Home Again' in support of the England team during the Euros - an event Kerry also wished she had been a part of.

She told OK! at the time: "I was gutted not to be involved, but I'm really happy for the girls. I was never asked to be part of it – I don't know why! I get the feeling they don't like me."