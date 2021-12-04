Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar are "strict as hell" when it comes to parenting.

The Hollywood superstars - who have been married since 2002 and have children Charlotte, 12, and Rocky, nine - do not believe in any physical punishments, but Freddie claims that they have set "100 rules" for their kids to follow.

He said: "We are strict as hell [but] , I don’t believe in whooping kids. I’ve never whooped mine. My mom whooped me. They were, like, preventative whooping, so I know how to be strict. [We have set] 100 rules."

The 'She's All That' star, 45, then went on to explain that he instils in his kids that they must follow those rules because "family is forever."

He told Us Weekly: "They know they can’t break [those rules]. Friendships come and go. I tell my kids all the time that family is forever. So we have rules and they’ve gotta follow [them]."

Freddie's wife Sarah, 44 - who is known for playing the title role in 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' - previously spoke of their strict parenting and admitted that as a rule, their children are not allowed to have social media accounts.

She said: "I think [our children] know what the rules are. We have [family dinner] as many nights as we can. We have no phones at the table. We sit, we all have dinner together. They’re not allowed [on social media] at this point. That is a huge responsibility … My son doesn’t care. My daughter is definitely curious, but we’ve explained that these are our rules and different families have different rules."