Martha Stewart has started dating again.

The 80-year-old businesswoman - who was married to publisher Andrew Stewart until 1990 and has previously been linked to Sir Anthony Hopkins - coyly revealed that she is dating someone, but refused to reveal who.

Speaking on 'Watch What Happens Live', when host Andy Cohen asked her outright if she was dating, she said: "No. Well, I shouldn’t say no. I mean yes, but I’m not going to tell you."

Opening up on her dating history, the television star later went on to reveal about her surprise date with late TV host Larry King.

The former 'Martha Stewart Living' host joked about how her interview with the star turned into a surprise date, as she paid tribute to Larry, who died after a number of health complications in January 2021 aged 87.

She said: "Well, I thought we were just talking about journalism and then he started to get a little amorous. Everybody was noticing I was out with Larry King and Larry King was not my type romantically - if you know what I mean. But he was a very nice man and by the way he was - other than you [Andy Cohen] - he was probably the nicest, kindest interviewer on TV. Kind and caring and interested. Yeah, that was Larry King."

However, Martha was unable to vouch for claims that the late star was "well-endowed" as she revealed things never got to know.

Andy Cohen said: "Someone told me that he was enormously endowed", to which Martha replied: "I never got to know. That would absolutely not [have changed my opinion]. Size always matters in almost everything but not necessarily in...it depends on the whole package."