Nicky Hilton thinks her sister Paris will start a family 'pretty soon.'

The 38-year-old businesswoman is confident that her socialite sister - who married entrepreneur Carter Reum, 38, in November - will soon be a mother, noting that she would be an "amazing" parent.

She said: "[I think she will have children] very soon. I think she’ll be an amazing mom. If how she is with her dogs is any indication, they’re going to be very, very loved."

The fashion designer - who herself has children Lily, five and Theodora, four with financier husband James Rothschild, 36, - went on to claim that becoming a parent has been on the cards for Paris for some time.

Speaking to Us Weekly, she added: "I think this is something that she’s wanted for a while."

Hotel heiress Paris, 40, has previously opened up about her desire to start a family, noting that becoming a mother would put her on the path to "real life."

Speaking on her 'This is Paris' podcast back in January 2021, she said: "We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that. So, I’m really excited to just move on for the next step of my life and finally just have, like, a real life. I really do believe that having a family and having children is the meaning of life. I haven’t got to experience that yet because I don’t feel that anyone really deserved that love from me and now I’ve finally found the person who does, so I cannot wait for that next step."