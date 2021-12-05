Gabriella Brooks has spoken about her "sacred" relationship with Liam Hemsworth for the first time.

The 25-year-old model has been dating the 31-year-old actor - who was married to Miley Cyrus between 2018 and 2020 - for two years and the blonde beauty has broken her silence on the pair's special romance and how "great" the Hemsworth family are.

Gabriella also explained why the pair try to keep their romance out of the spotlight.

Speaking to Australia's Daily Telegraph's Stellar magazine - of which she is the cover star - she shared: “My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me.

“I completely understand [the interest in her relationship]. But at the end of the day, I guess I just like having that for me.

“But he’s great. They [the Hemsworths] are great.

“They are the most beautiful people and I’m very lucky to know them.”

In June this year, Liam made their relationship Instagram official, sharing a snap of him and his girlfriend with his brother Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky at a charity bash.

He captioned the photo: "Fantastic night raising much needed funds and awareness for one of the most important and challenging issues, children’s mental health. Thank you @itsmondotcom for hosting the evening and all you do for the Sydney children’s hospital @sydney_kids #golddinner."

And back in December 2019, the 'Hunger Games' star was seen introducing Gabriella to his family, prompting speculation they were dating.

Pictures showed Liam introducing Gabriella to Craig and Leonie in Byron Bay, with the model seen shaking Leonie's hand.