Cheryl has cancelled her 'You, Me & R&B' podcast for the BBC because it "didn't feel right" to "revisit" it following the passing of her Girls Aloud bandmate Sarah Harding.

The series for Radio 2 was set to be 12-episodes long with the 38-year-old singer discussing her passion for music and her favourite artists.

However, she took a break from recording the podcast in the summer, after Sarah lost her battle with cancer in September, at the age of 39, and now she doesn't feel it's appropriate for her to share the series.

The 'Fight For This Love' hitmaker told fans on her Instagram Stories: "It was to be recorded around the same time as Sarah's passing. I took a break from everything then, including the series, and it just didn't feel right to revisit it again...

"Thank you again for all of your love and support these past couple months."

Cheryl took to Instagram after Sarah's death was announced and admitted she was still in a state of "disbelief".

She wrote at the time: "Although we knew this day would arrive I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our stunning, unique, crazy, quirky, kind and soft hearted girl has departed. As I try to navigate my way through these painfully strange and horribly unfamiliar waves of disbelief & finality I am experiencing, I wanted to extend my condolences to all of our GA fans. We were like an extended family for so long and we know so many of you by name. I wanted to make sure you knew just how much your love and continued support meant to Sarah through her most vulnerable times. (sic)"

The 'Love Machine' hitmaker explained that Sarah felt heartened by the support of her fans amid her cancer battle.

Her Instagram post continued: "She was so grateful and you really lifted her spirits when she needed you most [praying emoji] I also realize so many will be deeply affected by the circumstances of Sarah’s passing… I am sending you all so much love [broken heart emoji] I love you Sarah… farewell (sic)"