Pink helped a terminally ill fan tick off an item on her bucket list.

The 'Who Knew' hitmaker jumped on Zoom with 63-year-old superfan Diane Berberian, who has bone cancer and is being cared for at a hospice, and made her dream come true.

In a clip of their conversation posted to Facebook, Diane told the pop megastar: “You’ve made my day.

“I don’t even know what’s on my bucket list now, because you were so far at the top. All the other things started to happen so it’s kinda like, ‘Okay, I’ll think of somethin’ else!'”

Her idol told her: “You have a kind of bravery that I don’t understand.

“You’re bringing comfort to other people while you’re walking through this.”

Diane shared with the 'Trouble' hitmaker that listening to her music has got her through her battle with the disease.

The athlete said: “I always say I’m climbing the stairway to heaven now.

“Most of my days start with the song of the day and it’s a Pink song usually.

“When I race, it’s always a Pink song.”

She concluded: “Pink, I love you, I love everything about you.”

The music star making her fan's wish come true comes after she urged people to "count your blessings" as she insisted "most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate."

Pink opened up about meeting "a woman with cerebral palsy who summits 13,000 ft mountains in her chair", and learning "about a blind man that summits Mt Everest".

And while revealing she had a "brutal first week" of recovery from hip surgery, she said last month: "It is humbling for a very independent person like myself to be rendered physically unable and dependent, even if for a couple of months.

"I’m learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed.

"I’m impressed by those that face real, hard challenges, and alchemize their situation into something magical, or meaningful. (sic)"