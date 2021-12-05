Common has hailed ex-girlfriend Tiffany Haddish a "queen".

The pair were reported to have ended their year-long relationship last month but it seems they are still on good terms because on Friday (03.12.21), the 49-year-old star sent a birthday message to the 'Girls' Trip' star, in which he described Tiffany as "one of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people" he knows.

Taking to Instagram, he wrote alongside a photo of Tiffany:"Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known.

"May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!(sic)"

It was claimed a few weeks ago the pair have split because they were both "too busy for a serious relationship".

A source explained: "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship."

Tiffany initially confirmed their romance in August 2020, when she appeared on the 'Steve-O’s Wild Ride' podcast.

She said at the time: "I am in a relationship.

"This is hands down the best relationship I've ever been in.

"I've lost 20 pounds since I've been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it. Knowing that I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back - it seems like he does anyways - and I love it. I love him."

Common - whose real name is Lonnie Lynn - previously called Tiffany a "queen" when discussing their romance earlier this year.

He shared during a TV interview: "She’s just a wonderful human being and has so much heart. I’m learning to be in a relationship even more, what that entails, like growing within myself.

"I just respect a queen, and that’s what she is."