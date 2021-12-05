Adele "misses" being married.

The 33-year-old singer split from husband Simon Konecki two years ago but divorce hasn't put the 'Easy on Me' hitmaker - who is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul - off the idea of walking down the aisle again because she loved how "safe" she felt when she was a wife.

Speaking on Sirius XM, she said: "I'm definitely open to marriage again. The feeling I had in being married was the safest feeling I've ever had in my life.

"Sadly it didn't work out, but I miss being married."

Adele channelled her divorce heartbreak into her new album '30' and she believes she has struck "the right tone of a relationship falling apart" with the record as she was honest about the realities of the end of her marriage and the impact it had on her and Simon's nine-year-old son Angelo.

She said: "Before it would be you f***ing this or you f***ing that. I am in my 30s now and that gets me nowhere.'

"It's about you having to sit down as two absolute grown-ups having to talk about how you are going to split your lives apart. It has to be respectful of each other and calm or nothing will get sorted out.

"It's not bitter, argumentative or f*** you and all that. It cannot be like that there is a child involved."

The 'Hello' hitmaker has a reported net worth of $190 million and dismissed speculation that Simon had walked away from their marriage with a huge chunk of her fortune.

She said: "There has been all sort of rumours online about why he got all my money.

"As if I am stupid to let someone have all my money?

"Not that he would even ask for it. A lot of people thought I was going to be an angry divorced woman. Well, I am not – listen to my side."