Denise Richards has settled a dispute with her former landlords, days before a trial was due to start.

The 'Wild Things' actress and her husband Aaron Phyphers had been accused of trashing their rental home by Anthony Ellrod and Christopher Masterson and were scheduled to appear in court on Monday (06.12.21) but an undisclosed agreement has now been reached and the civil jury trial will no longer take place, RadarOnline.com reports.

Denise's countersuit against the landlords, who she accused of leaking her personal information to the public, has also been settled.

The 50-year-old star's legal team previously claimed they had offered $33,500 to settle the case but the landlords - who were seeking more than $100,000 damages - rejected the proposal.

The former 'Real Housewives' star and her husband had leased a property in Calabasas for six months for Aaron's brother to use while they prepared for their wedding and the landlords claimed it was returned in serious disarray and in need of major repairs.

They also accused Denise of breaching the terms of the lease because she had two pot-bellied pigs, three dogs, and two ponies on the land.

The suit stated: "During their seven-month tenancy the defendants trashed the house and destroyed the landscaping, resulting in over $100,000 in damage."

The couple denied all allegations of wrongdoing and insisted the property was in need of serious repairs when they took it on, as well as accusing the landlords of bringing the case against them because they were struggling to sell the abode.

Denise had paid $56,000 rent upfront and another $10,000 as a security deposit, which she claimed was not returned and she wasn't given an itemised list explaining why she couldn't have the money back.