Dakota Johnson "maybe" doesn't want to have children.

The 32-year-old actress - who is dating father-of-two Chris Martin - has praised her latest movie, 'The Lost Daughter', for its portrayal of parenthood and thinks it makes it "OK" for women to have "complicated feelings" about being mothers, which she could relate to.

She said: “The film makes it OK to have complicated feelings about being a mother.

“For somebody like me, who isn’t yet a mother and maybe doesn’t want to be a mother, it makes that OK. Complicated, but OK.”

But the brunette beauty thinks it is "cool" that advances in medical science and technology mean women are now able to delay having kids until later in life.

Speaking about Cambridge University's announcement about seminars on fertility for women, she added to Sunday Times Culture magazine: “It would also be cool if Cambridge offered to freeze eggs.

“With technology, you can have a biological child until you’re 50. That’s cool.”

Dakota's dad, actor Don Johnson, recently admitted he would be "happy" if she married the Coldplay frontman because he thinks he is a "lovely guy".

When asked if he thought wedding bells could be on the horizon for the couple, he said: "Oh god. I don't think much further than about the next seven or eight seconds.

"But listen, if she's happy, I will be happy, and he's a lovely guy,

"And if she decides to get married, I would imagine that there would be grandchildren not too far out for that. I'd be pretty excited about that part."

The 'Miami Vice' star was also asked whether he’s had the serious "where do you see yourself with my daughter?" talk with Chris yet, and he replied: "We kinda like to wait until they get a little more confident in their position, a little further down the road with each other, then we have the talk."